Gordon, Paul lead Harden-less Rockets past Mavericks 105-82

DALLAS — Eric Gordon scored 26 points and Chris Paul had 24 points and 12 assists as the Houston Rockets, playing without James Harden, beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-82 on Sunday night.

The Rockets rested Harden because of a sore left knee, but had plenty of 3-point shooting even without their MVP candidate.

Houston, which had its 17-game win streak snapped Friday in Toronto, broke the game open in the third quarter by hitting their first six 3s of the period amid a 22-10 run. The Rockets finished 17-for-45 from beyond the arc.

Paul either scored or assisted on the first 20 points of the quarter and finished the quarter with 12 points and five assists as Houston outscored Dallas 32-16.

The Rockets moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Golden State for the best record in the NBA after the Warriors lost to Minnesota earlier Sunday. Houston also holds the tiebreaker on Golden State should the teams finish with identical records.

Houston swept the four-game season series from the Mavericks for the second year in a row. The Mavericks' last win over the Rockets came in the final week of the 2015-16 season.

Dwight Powell led the Mavericks with 20 points, one short of his career high, on 9-of-11 shooting. Harrison Barnes added 14.

Houston went on an early 14-0 run behind eight points from Gordon to go up 17-3. The Mavericks came back, taking their first lead at 38-37 on Smith's lay-up with 4:31 left in the second quarter.

Dallas led by six with two minutes left in the half, but the Rockets scored eight of the last nine points to go up 48-47 at the break.

TIP-INS