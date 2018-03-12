Greensville's Mia Till strikes gold at Provincial Track Cycling Championships

Till, who prefers track cycling, said she got into the sport after her parents tried out the new track in 2015.

“To be honest, I really didn’t like it at first — I was really scared of it — especially all the banked corners,” she said, noting the track’s corners are on a 42-degree angle. “But I’ve gotten over that fear now — I’m racing there and it’s lots of fun.”

Till said she was scared of crashing due to the fear of splinters. The track surface, made out of 60 km of Siberian spruce, can often leave crash victims with long splinters protruding from the body.

“To this day I’ve never actually crashed on the velodrome,” Till said, adding her parents have both crashed.

She noted there is a learning curve to riding on the track.

“A lot of people, they are pretty timid to try out the track and get on it,” she explained. “But once they do it, everyone who I’ve seen has really enjoyed doing it.”

It also takes time to get used to riding a track bicycle — which have no brakes and a single fixed gear.

“You can’t stop pedalling, so how you slow down is you resist the pedal movement or go higher up on the track,” she explained. “When you go higher up it’s a longer distance around.”

The Midweek Cycling Club member added she’s part of a strong high performance program at the velodrome, which has a great atmosphere.

“It’s a hub for all the cyclists, from Toronto and elsewhere,” she said, noting she trains three to four times per week.

The velodrome is open year-round, but the indoor track season runs over the winter months.

Long-term, Till said she hopes to one day make the Canadian national cycling team.

“But my plan is, my whole life I’m just going to keep riding my bike for as long as I can.”

