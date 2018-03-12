India chases down Sri Lanka to lead Twenty20 tri-series

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — India led the Twenty20 tri-series after beating host Sri Lanka by six wickets with nine deliveries to spare in their rain-affected match on Monday.

After putting Sri Lanka into bat, India medium-pacer Shardul Thakur took 4-27 to restrict Sri Lanka to 152-9.

In the chase in a match reduced to 19 overs per side by rain, Manish Pandey led India with an unbeaten 42.

By The Associated Press