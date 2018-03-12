India chases down Sri Lanka to lead Twenty20 tri-series

Sports 02:35 PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — India led the Twenty20 tri-series after beating host Sri Lanka by six wickets with nine deliveries to spare in their rain-affected match on Monday.

After putting Sri Lanka into bat, India medium-pacer Shardul Thakur took 4-27 to restrict Sri Lanka to 152-9.

In the chase in a match reduced to 19 overs per side by rain, Manish Pandey led India with an unbeaten 42.

By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

India chases down Sri Lanka to lead Twenty20 tri-series

Sports 02:35 PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — India led the Twenty20 tri-series after beating host Sri Lanka by six wickets with nine deliveries to spare in their rain-affected match on Monday.

After putting Sri Lanka into bat, India medium-pacer Shardul Thakur took 4-27 to restrict Sri Lanka to 152-9.

In the chase in a match reduced to 19 overs per side by rain, Manish Pandey led India with an unbeaten 42.

By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

India chases down Sri Lanka to lead Twenty20 tri-series

Sports 02:35 PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — India led the Twenty20 tri-series after beating host Sri Lanka by six wickets with nine deliveries to spare in their rain-affected match on Monday.

After putting Sri Lanka into bat, India medium-pacer Shardul Thakur took 4-27 to restrict Sri Lanka to 152-9.

In the chase in a match reduced to 19 overs per side by rain, Manish Pandey led India with an unbeaten 42.

By The Associated Press

By The Associated Press