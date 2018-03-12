France captain Guirado doubtful for Wales match

PARIS — France captain Guilhem Guirado is doubtful for the final Six Nations match against Wales with a right knee injury.

The hooker was injured in the 22-16 win over England at the Stade de France on Saturday.

The French rugby federation said in a statement on Monday that Guirado remains in the squad for the trip to Cardiff, but the uncapped Pierre Bougarit has been called up as a possible replacement.

France's preparations for the match have been hit by another injury that ruled out lock Romain Taofifenua. He has been replaced by Arthur Iturria.