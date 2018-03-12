Jets' Scheifele set to miss Central showdown at Predators

WASHINGTON — Winnipeg Jets top centre Mark Scheifele remains out with an upper-body injury and is expected to miss Tuesday night's game at Nashville.

Coach Paul Maurice says he's going to be cautious with Scheifele with the playoffs a month away. Scheifele is missing his third and fourth consecutive games — Monday night at Washington and Tuesday at Nashville.

The team has not said if this is the same injury that kept him out 16 games earlier this season.

Maurice says backup goaltender Steve Mason is out two to three weeks after having a knee scoped, and defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been sent back to Winnipeg with his upper-body injury.