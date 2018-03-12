Herdman announces first roster as men's coach

TORONTO — John Herdman has summoned a blend of experience and youth for his first match at the helm of the Canadian men's soccer team.

The Canadians, currently ranked 89th in the world, play No. 121 New Zealand in Murcia, Spain, on March 24, which falls on one of FIFA's international windows.

Experience comes in the form of Atiba Hutchinson, Milan Borjan, Dejan Jakovic, Samuel Piette and Tosaint Ricketts, who account for 249 of the 419 caps spread among the 22 players.

The roster also includes three newcomers to the senior squad: 20-year-old centre back Derek Cornelius (FK Javor Ivanjica, Serbia), 20-year-old fullback Marcus Godinho (Hearts, Scotland), and 18-year-old winger Liam Millar (Liverpool, England).