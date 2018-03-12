AP Source: Chiefs to part ways with LB Tamba Hali

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are releasing longtime linebacker Tamba Hali, one of the franchise's career sack leaders, a person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press.

Hali has spent his entire 12-year career in Kansas City, piling up 89 1/2 sacks and at one point going to five consecutive Pro Bowls. But he had become a part-time player because of balky knees the past couple of years, and spent much of this past season on the PUP list.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the Chiefs have not announced the move, which will save more than $7 million against the salary cap. They'll be hit with $1.7 million in dead money.

The Chiefs have also waived safety Ron Parker ahead of the start of free agency this week. That move will save the cash-strapped Chiefs bout $5.3 million against the cap.