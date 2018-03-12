10 no-hitters in college baseball already, and Hofstra has 2

Mize, a projected first-round pick, pitched Auburn's first no-hitter since 2002. He struck out 13, walked none and faced one batter over the minimum in the 6-0 win over Northeastern.

Mize is bigger and better than he was last year, when he was 8-2 with a 2.04 ERA and had a nation-best 12.11-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He said he's added a cut fastball to his repertoire, added 12 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame to get up to 220, and he's maintaining his velocity in the mid-90s in the ninth inning.

Asked how big a jump he'll be making when he faces top-10 Texas A&M on Friday in the Southeastern Conference opener, Mize said, "I think people might overlook Northeastern. Coming into the series they were really offensive-heavy. I think they're a pretty good team. But as everyone knows, A&M is another animal."

RATINGS REPORT

Oregon State (15-1) won two of three against Cal State Fullerton over the weekend and is the consensus No. 1 team in the major polls.

Florida (15-3) and Stanford (14-2) are next in the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America rankings. Florida swept three weekend games from Rhode Island but lost two to UCF during the week, and Stanford rose to No. 3 after taking three of four at Texas. Collegiate Baseball newspaper has Clemson (15-1) ranked No. 2 and Stanford No. 3.

CASEY SUSPENDED

The NCAA suspended Oregon State coach Pat Casey for four games for making contact with third-base umpire Mark Buchanan while arguing a call, the Oregonian newspaper reported Monday. Casey was not in the dugout for games Saturday ad Sunday, and he will miss the first two games of this weekend's series at California. Associate head coach Pat Bailey is filling in as head coach.

NOT OK AFTER ALL THOSE Ks

Mercer pitchers have struck out 23 batters in two different games. Somehow the Bears lost one of those games. Four pitchers combined to fan 23 against Holy Cross last week, but they also allowed 10 hits and four walks in a 7-3 loss. On Feb. 23, five Mercer pitchers combined for 23 strikeouts in a 15-4 win over UNC-Asheville.

5X DOUBLES

Ball State's Jeff Riedel tied the Division I record with five doubles against Western Carolina on Friday. He was the seventh player all-time to double five times, and the first since 2012.

TIME OUT MEANS TIME OUT

West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah was ejected in the fourth inning against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday for not stopping his delivery when a timeout was granted to the batter. Manoah's pitch sailed way inside, and home-plate umpire Phil Cundall had to take evasive action to avoid getting hit. Cundall didn't hesitate to give Manoah the heave-ho.

