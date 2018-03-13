Middleton has 24, Bucks send Grizzlies to 18th straight loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Jennings feels a sense of urgency in trying to prove he belongs back in the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jennings, who joined the team on Sunday, took a huge step in that direction Monday night, finishing with 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds as the Bucks sent Memphis to its 18th consecutive loss with a 121-103 victory.

"We wanted more," interim Bucks coach Joe Prunty said with a twinkle in his eye. "He was very good. Obviously, the 12 assists were great. .Overall, a really positive night from him. A lot of things that were really good."

Khris Middleton scored 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 for the Bucks, while Eric Bledsoe finished with 14 points, including a trio of baskets to stem a fourth-quarter Memphis rally. But it was Jennings, who last week was playing with the Bucks' G League team after playing in China earlier this year, who was the talk of the locker room.

For Jennings, there was some nervousness in returning to the NBA. He acknowledged he has finally recovered from what some thought was a career-ending left Achilles tendon injury suffered in 2015 when he was with the Detroit Pistons.

"I felt like it was my first rookie game again," said Jennings, who was the Bucks' first-round draft pick in 2009. "Just to put on that jersey was a blessing, and I was just grateful."

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 17 points, while Jarell Martin, Dillon Brooks and Ben McLemore scored 16 apiece.

Jennings provided an early spark in the second quarter, scoring 11 points and handing out five assists in the period, helping the Bucks take a 64-50 lead into the break. The advantage would stretch to 19 for Milwaukee in the third. Although Memphis was able to pull within 97-91 near the midway point of the fourth, Bledsoe scored six of the Bucks' next eight points, then added an assist to Antetokounmpo, running the lead back to 12 with 4:09 left. That was enough of a buffer for the Bucks to claim their second straight win.

"We keep digging ourselves in a hole," Brooks said. "We're going to make runs, and we keep making runs, 7-0 run, 8-0 run, 9-0 run, and they make a 5-0 run we we're back down 15. We can't create these holds and try to fill them up because it's too late."

TIP-INS