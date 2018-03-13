WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina

CONCORD, N.C. — Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy has been charged with DWI in North Carolina.

WSOC-TV reports that the WWE star was charged in Cabarrus County after being in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. An arrest report says Hardy registered a 0.25 blood alcohol level on a Breathalyzer test. North Carolina's limit is 0.08 per cent.

Hardy and his brother, Matt Hardy, are known as the wresting duo The Hardy Boyz. The Cameron natives won the WWE Raw tag team championships at WrestleMania in April.

Hardy has an April court date scheduled. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.