Kings back in playoff position with 3-0 win over Canucks

LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Quick made 35 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and the Los Angeles Kings moved back into playoff position with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Tyler Toffoli, Anze Kopitar and Tanner Pearson scored for the Kings, who jumped into third place in the Pacific Division with their fifth victory in seven games. Los Angeles is one point ahead of Anaheim in the division standings.

Anders Nilsson made 30 saves for the Canucks, who were shut out for the second consecutive game. Vancouver has scored three goals during a four-game losing streak.

Toffoli gave the Kings a 1-0 lead 1:57 into the second period with his 22nd of the season. Jake Muzzin made a long pass from deep in the Kings own zone to the red line that sprung Toffoli on a breakaway, which he finished with a wrist shot over a kneeling Nilsson.

Muzzin had an assist for the second straight game, leaving him one short of matching his career high of 31 in the 2015-16 season.

Kopitar made it 2-0 at 14:54. His centring pass deflected off Troy Stecher's stick and went fluttering in over Nilsson. It was Kopitar's first goal during his four-game point streak, to go along with four assists.

Derek Forbort and Drew Doughty had assists on Kopitar's 28th goal.

Pearson put the Kings ahead 3-0 with his 13th goal at 10:53 of the third, waiting out Nilsson until the goalie was on his knees and had left an open net. It was Pearson's third goal in five games following a stretch of 15 without one.

NOTES: Adrian Kempe had two assists, ending his six-game point drought. . The Kings are 7-4-1 in the first game of a back-to-back set. . The Canucks are 3-6-0 in the second game of a back-to-back.

UP NEXT