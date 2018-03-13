After replacing Fisher, Dutcher guides SDSU back to NCAAs

SAN DIEGO — Four weeks ago, when San Diego State was 13-10 and in eighth place in the Mountain West Conference, even a berth in the NIT seemed farfetched in the Aztecs' first season under coach Brian Dutcher.

There were rumblings that maybe Dutcher hadn't been the right guy to replace Steve Fisher, even though the longtime loyal lieutenant had been the "head coach in waiting" since 2011.

Then it all changed as Dutcher guided the Aztecs out of the rough stretch and back into the NCAAs for the seventh time in nine seasons.

SDSU has won nine straight games, including a three-game run through the conference tournament to clinch the MWC's automatic berth. The Aztecs beat three higher-seeded teams, including top-seeded and No. 22 Nevada, which they also defeated at home in the final week of the regular season.

One huge boost for the Aztecs was the return of senior guard Trey Kell, who had missed three games with a sprained ankle, including consecutive blowout losses at Nevada and Fresno State.

Then there was Dutcher's unwavering belief in a team that missed the post-season altogether last year, Fisher's 18th and final season leading the Aztecs.

"I told them we were the best team in the conference," Dutcher said after the Aztecs (22-10) drew the 11th seed in the West Regional and a matchup against sixth-seeded Houston (26-7) on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas. "We had to go out there and prove that, not only to ourselves, but to the rest of the conference. We went on an incredible run."

Dutcher has been to the NCAA Tournament 16 times previously, eight as an assistant at Michigan and eight with SDSU. All were at Fisher's side except one, after Fisher had been fired because of the program's involvement with booster Ed Martin. Dutcher was there when Fisher was elevated to interim head coach on the eve of the 1989 NCAA Tournament and led the Wolverines to the championship.

When Fisher was hired by SDSU prior to the 1999-2000 season, he brought Dutcher along as he revived the moribund program. SDSU went to the NCAA tourney eight times under Fisher. The Aztecs went a school-record six straight times from 2010-15, including the school's first two Sweet 16 appearances.

"Just by nature, I'm happiest for the kids," said Dutcher, who never had been a head coach until replacing Fisher. "Because as a coach, maybe if you fall short a year you can always go the next year, the next year, the next year. These kids, they have a four-year opportunity to go the NCAA Tournament. When Trey and Malik (Pope) went their first year, it seemed like, well hell, maybe we'll go three more. As it turned out we got to their senior year and we really had to play well to get them there for their senior year."