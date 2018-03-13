Arendz adds a bronze to biathlon medal haul

"When it's on (target), it's kind of a very natural meditative state for me. So, it's a pleasure to get into that kind of mindset," he said.

The paradox of biathlon is its unique combination of pushing all out on the ski portion, then having to slow the heart rate to be perfectly precise on the shooting range.

"I come through the tunnel, lift up my glasses, and essentially I just tell myself 'I'm a shooter now,'" Arendz said, on his ability to instantly switch gears. "I have this imaginary line across the snow . . . I forget about how the skiing is, forget how my body's feeling, and I just focus on what I need to focus on in the range. So, checking the wind, what lane I'm going to, things like that. That's what I'm aware of. And as I'm laying down, it's all about taking those first couple of breaths, and then it's all natural."

Tuesday's race came down to the thrilling last round of shooting. Just three-tenths of a second separated the Canadian and Ukraine's Ihor Reptyukh, prompting the excited arena announcer to yell "Oy! Oy! Oy! Oy! Oy!"

But Arendz missed one of his five last shots, and had to ski a 150-metre penalty lap, which bumped him down to bronze. Reptyukh was a perfect five-for-five.

"As I was going into that last shooting . . I wanted that win, that's what I came here, for that gold medal, went on the range, tried to go for it, unfortunately added that miss, that made it into a much tighter race, and the guys had just enough gas to ski through me on that last lap," Arendz said.

He took a risk in rushing through the shooting in hopes of gaining a few seconds on the field, rather than pausing a few moments to catch his breath.

"I'm happy I took that chance. I put myself in that position (to win), and that's all I can ask for," he said. "That one mistake, it hurts a little bit right now, but I'll get over it and move onto the next race."

Benjamin Daviet of France won the race for his second gold of the Games, while Reptyukh was second.

Arendz, who captured silver in the 7.5-kilometre race on Saturday, is one of Canada's Ironman at these Games. Between biathlon and cross-country, he will have competed in six events before the Paralympics close on Sunday night.

The three-time Paralympian, who won silver and bronze four years ago in Sochi, aims to become dominant across all events, like the Paralympics' Roger Federer.

"My strength comes in biathlon, but especially my classic on the cross-country side has really been coming up, and the confidence is there in the last few years," he said. (In classic skiing the skis remain parallel, as opposed to skating events where skiers push their skies against the snow at angles, much like skating.)

Arendz credits Canadian cross-country skier Brian McKeever, who had 11 Paralympic gold medals going into Wednesday's race, with blazing a triumphant trail for him to follow.

"I'm always learning everything I can from Brian, he has a wealth of experience throughout the years, throughout his experiences at Games and world championships," Arendz said. "If I can learn at least half of that, to take that away, I'll be really happy."

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press