Auriemma: Could coach UConn men, but no interest at age 63

STORRS, Conn. — University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma says he has no doubt he could coach the men's basketball team and enjoy it.

But the 63-year-old Auriemma says at his age, he has no interest in starting over as a men's coach.

UConn fired Kevin Ollie on Saturday after a second consecutive losing season. Auriemma's name has been among those mentioned as a possible successor. His teams have won 11 NCAA titles.

The Hall of Famer, who coached his son's AAU team more than a decade ago, addressed the issue Monday night after his undefeated team was again picked as the top seed in the women's NCAA Tournament.