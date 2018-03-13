Paul Posluszny retires after 11 seasons with Jaguars, Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny, the second-leading tackler in franchise history, is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

The 33-year-old Posluszny announced his decision in a letter to fans Tuesday, one day before he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Posluszny started his career in Buffalo before playing the final seven years in Jacksonville. He led the Jaguars in tackles five times. His 973 stops trail only Daryl Smith (1,089) in Jacksonville's record book.

Posluszny says "with much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands."