Tim Tebow holding his own in NY Mets farm system

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Tim Tebow is holding his own as he tries to make his way up the minor league ladder in the New York Mets farm system.

He went 2 for 15 to start the season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the Double-A Eastern League. But Tebow has raised his batting average to .244 with five doubles, one triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 26 games.

He hit .303 over a 10-game span with a five-game hitting streak. Last week, the lefty hit his first home run since opening night.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback smacked a solo shot in a one-run loss against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and also had a three-run blast against them.