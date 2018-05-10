Florida recruit Watkins released from jail following arrest

OCALA, Fla. — One of Florida's top recruits was released from jail early Wednesday after allegedly kicking a woman's car and breaking her cellphone during an argument.

Justin Watkins, a four-star prospect and incoming freshman from Clermont, was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanour complaint of trespassing on school grounds. According to jail records, he was released on a $500 bond.

Gators coach Dan Mullen says he is aware of the arrest and "still collecting information."

