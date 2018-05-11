Mikolas improves to 5-0, Pham homers as Cards top Padres 2-1

In 27 outings with San Diego, all in relief, Mikolas had a 3.44 ERA.

He was better known then for having eaten a live lizard, on a dare, as a Padres minor leaguer. The moment, which was posted on YouTube, earned Mikolas the nickname Lizard King.

After he was traded twice, the Texas Rangers tried him as a starter. He had a 6.44 ERA in 10 outings.

Mikolas decided he needed to go where he could pitch with a longer leash. He joined the Yomiuri Giants and reported improved command after returning to the United States and signing with the Cardinals to partner with former Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux.

Against the Padres, the right-hander's repertoire included a mid-90s (mph) fastball, a changeup, a split-finger changeup, a hard curveball, a rare slow curve and one quick-pitch delivery.

"I tried to sneak some things in there," Mikolas said.

He said the curveballs lacked the "snap" he wanted, but he "kind of made up for it by locating my fastball."

Mikolas said much of his success was owed to the team's defence.

Pham, who had missed four games, singled and scored in the first inning on Jose Martinez's sacrifice fly and homered in the fifth for the Cardinals' only extra-base hit. Both hits came against Jordan Lyles (0-1).

"I'm still working on getting to where I was," the centre fielder and leadoff man said.

Jordan Hicks got the final out of the seventh and Greg Holland worked a scoreless eighth.

Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna aided Mikolas in the fourth by throwing out Jose Pirela trying to stretch a single off the left-field wall.

After each of Cordero's singles, Mikolas retired Chase Headley, once on a double-play grounder.

The Padres took on Headley and his $13 million salary last off-season so they could get pitching prospect Bryan Mitchell in the same trade with the New York Yankees. Mitchell was recently demoted to the bullpen after compiling a 6.47 ERA in seven starts.

Lyles, swapping roles with Mitchell, got the start Thursday and worked five innings. He allowed five hits.

"I was thrilled with Jordan," Padres manager Andy Green said.

Pham's sixth home run, off a hanging breaking ball in the fifth, was a 371-foot line drive over the left-field wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Placed ace Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained lat. The right-hander leads the National League with a 1.62 ERA. RHP Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Padres: San Diego catcher Austin Hedges was sent to Los Angeles for tests on his throwing elbow.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Luke Weaver (2-2, 5.50 ERA) has given up at least four runs in each of his last four starts.

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer (1-1, 5.79) will make his fourth career start. Last time out, he earned his first win with six scoreless innings against the Dodgers in Mexico.

