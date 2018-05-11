Rain wipes out Day 1 of Ireland's test debut vs Pakistan

DUBLIN — Ireland had a wet welcome to test cricket on Friday with the opening day of its inaugural one-off match against Pakistan completely wiped out by bad weather.

The Irish will become the 11th nation to play the longest format, yet heavy overnight showers and further light rain and strong winds in the morning prevented the five-day game from starting on time.

The teams went to lunch without a ball bowled in the grounds of Malahide Castle, just north of Dublin.

The continuous steady drizzle turned to a huge downpour shortly after 2 p.m. local time and the game was called off for the day after a pitch inspection less than an hour later.