Heynckes says Neuer making good progress, raises WCup hopes

MUNICH — Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes says goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is making good progress and "has everything that a goalkeeper needs," raising fans' hopes that the Germany captain will be able to play at the World Cup.

Neuer hasn't played since September with a hairline fracture in his left foot after being injured in training and the 32-year-old is running out of time to prove his fitness for this summer's tournament in Russia.

Heynckes says Neuer "completed 70 to 80 per cent of the team's training session today. It was very positive. It looked very, very good, very satisfactory."

The Bayern coach did not rule out Neuer making the squad for the German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 19.