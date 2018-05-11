Panthers sign running back Kenjon Barner from Eagles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed free-agent running back Kenjon Barner from the Philadelphia Eagles to a one-year contract.

Financial terms were not available Friday.

Barner is expected to compete as a third-down back and returner. A day earlier, the Panthers placed third-down back Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old Barner was drafted by Carolina in the sixth round in 2013 draft. He spent one season with the Panthers before being traded to Philadelphia in 2014.

Barner played in 13 games with one start last season with the Super Bowl champions. He ran for 57 yards on 16 attempts with one touchdown.

Carolina also signed third-round draft choice safety Rashaan Gaulden and seventh-round draft choice linebacker Andre Smith.

By The Associated Press