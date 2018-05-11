Arsenal suspends 2 coaches after allegations of bullying

LONDON — Arsenal has suspended two of the club's academy coaches pending an investigation into allegations of bullying.

The English team hasn't disclosed the names of the coaches. British media reported they are from the under-23 team.

Arsenal said the club has "launched an investigation following complaints from some players."

It comes in the same week that Chelsea announced it would be investigating fresh allegations that two of its former coaches racially abused youth team players during their time at the club.