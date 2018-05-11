Iceland picks 2 injured players in World Cup squad

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Iceland has selected playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson and captain Aron Gunnarsson in its 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia even though both midfielders are out injured.

Sigurdsson, Iceland's star player, has been out with a knee injury since early March and will miss the final game of the English Premier League on Sunday for Everton.

Gunnarsson is recovering after undergoing knee surgery in late April.

Iceland made the squad announcement in a video on YouTube on Friday.