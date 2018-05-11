Miller activated from DL as Indians struggle without lefty

The Indians lost valuable setup man Bryan Shaw to free agency in the off-season and Miller's absence threw the bullpen into disarray.

"We're going to be fine as a unit," said Miller, who can be a free agent after the season. "We're going to be an important part of this team. Especially if we're going to do anything that we're trying to accomplish. The bullpen is going to be part of that."

Miller missed time with an injury to the same hamstring injury while pitching for Boston in 2012 and again with Baltimore in 2014.

Miller pointed out the majority of the Indians' AL record 22-game winning streak last season came when he was on the DL with a knee injury, along with second baseman Jason Kipnis.

"I think I got back for Game 21 or something like that," he said with a laugh. "Maybe me and Kip came back and we were just scared to death it was going to be our fault."

Miller has been a key member of Cleveland's bullpen since being acquired from the New York Yankees for four prospects on July 31, 2016. He was 4-0 with three saves and a 1.55 ERA after the trade and helped the Indians reached the World Series.

Miller was even better last season, going 4-3 with two saves and a 1.44 ERA in 57 appearances, striking out 95 in 62 2-3 innings.

Left-hander Tyler Olson was placed on the paternity list and will be out from one to three days.

By The Associated Press