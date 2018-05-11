Polar bears or Celine: A look at Winnipeg and Las Vegas

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League's Western Conference final. When it comes to NHL cities, you can't get much different than Winnipeg and Las Vegas — one a desert metropolis of glitz and glam and the other a northern city known for brutal winters.

Here's a look at how the two cities compare:

Population: Las Vegas, 640,174; Winnipeg, 825,700

Size: Las Vegas, 352 square kilometres; Winnipeg, 464 square kilometres