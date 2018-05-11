Jets ready for quicker series with Vegas

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff knows the team's success this spring is special for the players and fans.

"I think it’s really the driving force within the group that there’s so much more to give, and so much more the players want to give for themselves and the fans," Cheveldayoff said.

Thousands of Jets fans ringed the blocks around Bell MTS Place for whiteout street parties at home games, but some changes have been made for the next series. Organizers required fans to get free tickets Friday online for each game, with attendance capped at 25,000 for official areas to maintain safety. All the tickets for Saturday were snapped up.

Winnipeg regained home-ice advantage for the best-of-seven series because of their overall second-place finish with 114 points. Vegas ended up with 109 points in what's been called a fairytale campaign for an expansion team.

Wheeler isn't buying that label.

"Just watching them in the playoffs, it's not a fluke," said Wheeler, who has 15 points in 12 games. "It's not a Cinderella (story). They're for real, so it's going to be a real tough matchup."

The series is expected to highlight speed and not be as physical as Winnipeg's clash with the Predators.

"There's a different kind of speed and different kind of transition in this series and it doesn't lend itself to the play as often along the walls," Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice said. "I think priority one is handling speed, not necessarily the physicality."

But veteran Vegas forward James Neal figures some muscle is needed to contain Winnipeg's top line of Wheeler, Scheifele and rookie Kyle Connor.

"I think this time of year, you have to be physical on them as much as you can," said Neal, who has 90 career playoff games on his resume. "They're great players, they're going to get their chances. Try to limit them as much as we can."

The series also pits two hot goaltenders against each other in Jets Connor Hellebuyck and veteran Marc-Andre Fleury, who's been in 125 playoffs games compared to Hellebuyck's 12.

"At the end of the day, it's just a hockey game," Hellebuyck said. "I don't think experience changes that. I'm going to go out and play the same way I’ve been playing all year."

