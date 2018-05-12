Mola dominates run to win World Series Triathlon in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA, Japan — World champion Mario Mola of Spain dominated the 10-kilometre race to win the World Series Triathlon event in Yokohama on Saturday while Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk just missed the podium in fourth place.

It was Mola's third consecutive title in Japan. He took over the lead in the first kilometre and then pulled away from the pack to cross the finish line in 1 hour, 44 minutes, 59 seconds, 40 seconds ahead of Australian Jake Birtwhistle.

Fernando Alarza, also of Spain, was third, 51 seconds off the pace. Mislawchuk, from Oak Bluff, Man., was 1:11 off the lead in fourth.

Victoria's Matt Sharpe did not finish.

With Mola's comfortable win secured, the focus shifted to the race for second place where Birtwhistle surged ahead of Alarza down the stretch.

In the women's event, world champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda pulled ahead of the pack early in the 10-kilometre race to claim her second consecutive title in Japan with a time of 1:53:26.

Katie Zaferes of the United States was 33 seconds behind in second, while Non Stanford of Wales claimed third place with a time of 1:54:42.

Ashleigh Gentle of Australia was fourth while Claire Michel of Belgium rounded out the top five. Amelie Kretz of Blainville, Que., was 23rd and Dominika Jamnicky, of Guelph, Ont., was 37th.

Duffy, who claimed gold in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast last month, also won the inaugural world series triathlon in her native Bermuda on April 28 to become the first woman in series history to win a race after leading all three disciplines.

