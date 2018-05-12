Tiger Woods shoots 65, his lowest score ever at Players

His only complaint was not keeping it rolling. He cooled off down the stretch, making five pars and a bogey over the final six holes.

He pushed his drive into thick rough at the difficult par-4 14th and ended up with his lone bogey of the day. He had a chance to get it back two holes later, but lipped out a 10-footer following a stellar bunker shot.

"To be 8-under there through 12, realistically I probably could have got a couple more out of it and got to 10 (under) for the day," he said. "But I'll take it."

He hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation.

But the biggest different was his putting. He needed just 27 putts, his fewest of the week. A day after making just one putt longer than 6 feet, he missed only one inside 13 feet in the third round.

"It was nice. I made some putts today. That was basically the difference," he said. "I've hit quality irons before and I was able to convert today and got rolling early. This golf course, as humid as it is right now, these greens are going to be holding all day and I knew that going in and I knew I had to be a little bit more aggressive in there and put the ball in these sections, and I was able to do that."

Woods started the day tied for 68th, but moved into fifth after getting to 9 under at No. 12. His jump was the talk of the course, and the already huge gallery following his every move really started growing at the turn. By the time Woods and playing partner Mackenzie Hughes got to 16, the frenzied crowd was dozens deep and craning for a glimpse of golf's biggest star.

Spieth matched Woods for the best score in the third round. They were at 8-under 208.

Woods figured his stay near the top of the leaderboard would be a short one, but the wind picked up in the afternoon and no one matched the low score of the day.

"It's nice to kind of somewhat be up there," he said.

