Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots

Woods had his best round on the Stadium Course with a 65 despite playing the final six holes in 1 over. Spieth made two bogeys in his round of 65 as both charged up the leaderboard in the morning with big crowds and loud cheers.

They went from a tie for 68th to a tie for ninth. But they made up only three shots on Simpson and were 11 shots behind.

Mackenzie Hughes (68) of Dundas, Ont., and Adam Hadwin (71) of Abbotsford, B.C., were tied for 33rd at 5 under.

Dustin Johnson at least improved his chances of staying for No. 1 with four birdies over his final 10 holes for a 69. He was in third place, nine shots behind and figured all he could do Sunday was go as low as he could and see where it led.

Johnson is among six players to lose a six-shot lead in the final round, last fall in Shanghai. And with danger lurking at every corner on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course, that would suggest that the crystal and largest paycheque in golf — just shy of $2 million — doesn't belong to Simpson just yet.

He just hasn't shown any signs of cracking.

Lee was at 204, a score that would have led The Players in all but three of the years since it moved to May in 2007.

"If you take Webb out of the equation, the golf course is playing about like it always does," Johnson said. "He's the only one that's going really low."

Jason Day, among those at 9-under 207, had a four-shot lead when he won The Players two years ago. He knows what it's like to play with big leads, to win big.

"The good thing about Webb is he's played well, he doesn't have to do too much out there, he has to keep it in front of him," Day said. "Don't take unnecessary risk and just kind of shoot 72 or somewhere in between 70, 72. You don't really need to go into the 60s."

Simpson hasn't won since Las Vegas in the fall of 2013, most of that due to struggles with the ban on the anchored stroke he used with his belly putter. The big break came a year ago when Tim Clark suggested that along with a putter grip that rested along his left forearm, he use a claw grip.

"I'm thankful that I've put together a year of pretty solid putting, and it's really helped my golf kind of get me to the player that I want to be," Simpson said.

For one morning, Woods created the biggest buzz of the week.

He ran off four birdies in five holes at the start of his round, made the turn in 30 and then added a two-putt birdie at No. 11 and a pitch to 8 feet on the short 12th. He was in range of the course record that eluded Simpson on Saturday. Woods didn't do anything spectacularly wrong the rest of the way, he just didn't convert and dropped his lone shot on the 14th with a drive into thick rough that kept him from reaching the green.

"Eventually I was going to put all the pieces together and today, for the most part, I did that," Woods said.

It was his lowest round on the PGA Tour since a 65 in the second round of the Wyndham Championship at the end of the 2015 regular season. That was a month before he was sidelined with three more back surgeries. He played only one PGA Tour event since then until returning this year.

But this is Simpson's show until further notice.

