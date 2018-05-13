Penilla scores twice early, Revs survive Toronto FC 3-2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cristian Penilla scored twice in the first seven minutes and the New England Revolution held off Toronto FC 3-2 on Saturday night.

Sebastian Giovinco pulled defending MLS Cup champion Toronto within a goal on a penalty kick in the 89th minute. But before the following kick off, the Italian grabbed Wilfried Zahibo's face and was sent off for violent conduct.

"I think that rule, it varies. That's my challenge to it," said Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney. "Last week, we had a player who caught basically a punch to the chin. I'm not going to say it was intentional, but it's a hands to the face is hands to the face, I think. One week it goes one way, one week it goes another.

"The one last week actually knocked our guy to the ground and he was a bit shaken. This one is a touch to the face and I just don't know. They'll give me a good reason as to why that is, but I don't understand."

Penilla opened the scoring for the Revs (5-3-2) in the fourth minute with a run up the middle of the central defence and a straightaway finish after Teal Bunbury's takeaway and feed from near midfield.

Penilla pounced on an errant pass deep in Toronto's territory and sent it quickly back at net to catch goalkeeper Alex Bono out of position in the seventh.

Bunbury made it 3-0 in the 46th minute with his fifth goal of the season, a right-footed blast into far corner.

"It feels great to score goals, especially as a centre forward," said Bunbury. "I'd be lying if I said it doesn't feel good, but I don't really sit there and think of the ratio and all that. I just think of what can I do in the next scenario to help my team, if that's putting pressure on the centre back, if that's getting an assist, if that's tracking back - all those things are part of my game."

Antonio Delamea conceded an own goal in the 55th minute to give Toronto (2-6-1) its first goal.

