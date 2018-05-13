Lomachenko stops Linares in 10th, wins lightweight title

The fighter widely known as Vasyl said this week he prefers to use Vasiliy, his legal name. And now he can be called lightweight champion after picking up the WBA's version of the belt in front of a crowd of 10,429 that chanted "Loma! Loma!" as he made his ring walk — which came first for a change since he was the challenger — and waved blue and gold flags for much of the night.

It was Lomachenko's eighth straight victory by stoppage, but this one was much tougher than a recent stretch of clinics in which his last four fights ended when his opponents' corners wouldn't let them take more punishment from the Ukrainian.

Lomachenko had joked he should be called "no mas Chenko" for his habit of making opponents quit, but Linares made him earn this victory.

The Venezuelan was on a 13-fight winning streak and was giving the two-time Olympic gold medallist the test he wanted, one that he said would bring out the best in what many already consider the most skilled fighter in the world.

"Thank you to Jorge Linares for giving me one more lesson in this interesting sport," Lomachenko said.

Lomachenko said Thursday he needed to finally be put in danger to show his complete array of skills, and they were on display in the 10th round with a series of shots that Linares couldn't defend, especially the left to his midsection that took the biggest toll.

Linares landed the fight's first noticeable punches early in the second round but Lomachenko began to get dialed in later in the round, and Linares' face showed some frustration by the end of the third as Lomachenko kept landing quick combinations and dancing out of the way when Linares fired back.

Lomachenko ended the fifth with another flurry and his manager, Egis Klimas, stood in the corner smiling and nodding his head, knowing he has someone special.

But the smiling stopped in the sixth, when Linares knocked Lomachenko down with a straight right hand in the final minute of the round. Lomachenko got up easily and didn't appear hurt, but Linares carried the confidence from the knockdown into a strong seventh round.

"That right hand, it was a great punch. It happens," Lomachenko said.

Lomachenko regrouped to win the eighth but Linares responded with a strong ninth, landing a solid combination that seemed to momentarily hurt Lomachenko. But that was his last highlight.

Lomachenko arrived at the arena to find a personalized Knicks jersey hanging in his locker and the crowd that included new Knicks coach David Fizdale roared when clips of him warming up were shown on the arena's video screens.

But unlike when he fought at the smaller Theater inside MSG in December in his last bout, a sixth-round stoppage of the smaller Guillermo Rigondeaux, this time Lomachenko faced a bigger man and a much bigger test.

"Linares is a great champion," he said, "and the fight was good for the fans and everybody."

___

Follow Brian Mahoney on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Briancmahoney

By Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press