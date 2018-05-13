Wawrinka has his fitness back - now he needs confidence

"I wanted just to play a few tournaments to test the knee," he added. "I was positive to see that the knee was doing OK. But I knew I needed a lot of time to work on my fitness.

"And that's what I did when I stopped after Marseille. I went back to doing fitness almost every day for like three months. ... It was some tough weeks."

Magnus Norman has returned as Wawrinka's coach after leaving the Swiss player's staff in October — to Wawrinka's dismay at the time.

"He's going to keep working with me, hopefully the full year," Wawrinka said. "I still have a lot of work to do. I still need a lot of time, play matches, keep trying to play week after week to find the confidence back."

Three other Americans were also in action on the Foro Italico's red clay.

Twelfth-seeded Sam Querrey was eliminated by Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-2, 7-6 (7); 13th-seeded Jack Sock beat Spanish veteran David Ferrer 6-3, 6-4; and Ryan Harrison eliminated Yuichi Sugita of Japan 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Also, Italian wild card Lorenzo Sonego had strong fan support as he came back from a set down to defeat Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the tournament citing a muscular injury that occurred during a grueling three-set win over Kiki Bertens in Saturday's Madrid Open final — her second title in two weeks after also taking the Prague Open.

"After these incredible two weeks of tennis my body needs to rest and recuperate," Kvitova said.

The women's tournament at the Foro Italico starts Monday.

It's the last Masters 100 event before the May 27-June 10 French Open — a tournament that Wawrinka won in 2015.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press