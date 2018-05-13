Keuchel's 7 shutout innings lead Astros over Rangers 6-1

Moore has given up 18 runs and 26 hits over 12 2/3 innings in his last three starts.

"The stuff coming out felt like the swing-and-miss stuff," Moore said. "The fastballs that were getting swung through, the changeups — I threw three or four breaking balls, not many. That type of stuff was encouraging. I felt like I had good stuff."

Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single in the third, and Gattis had a two-run homer. Correa hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Kevin Jepsen, and Derek Fisher added a sacrifice fly.

"It's nice when we're all clicking on all cylinders," Gattis said. "But we don't have to have nine guys absolutely hot to win."

OLD DEBUT

LHP Brandon Mann was brought up from Triple-A Round Rock and at 33 years, 362 days became the second-oldest player to make his debut for Texas when he entered in the seventh. Mann allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. RHP Yoshinori Tateyama was 35 years, 149 days when he debuted in 2011.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Beltre left with one out in the seventh after re-aggravating a left hamstring injury. He fielded a Max Stassi slow chopper and was trying to tag Gurriel at third on the play before he came out. Beltre was activated off the disabled list on May 8 after missing 12 games with a left hamstring strain.

Beltre said the injury felt similar to the earlier strain but in a different spot. Banister said there is no timetable as of yet, but the team will know more when it gets to Seattle for a three-game series starting Tuesday.

"Tough because I didn't feel any setback, I didn't feel the hamstring at all," Beltre said. "I was trying to protect it the whole time because I knew it would take me a little longer to run hard on any play. That play when I turned, I felt it right away. Disappointed, but nothing I can do now."

Astros: OF George Springer was out of the lineup a second straight day after being hit on the left elbow by a Cole Hamels fastball. "Hopefully, he will be back in there tomorrow," Hinch said. "He was bouncing around the clubhouse, and I think he's done a little activity already."

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Mike Minor (3-2) starts Tuesday's opener of a three-game series at Seattle. Minor has allowed at least four runs in two of his last three starts.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (5-1) takes the mound Monday at the Los Angeles Angels. McCullers is 4-0 in six starts since an April 6 loss to San Diego.

