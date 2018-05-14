Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name

JERUSALEM — Israeli soccer club Beitar Jerusalem says it wants to add "Trump" to the team's name.

The club's social media accounts say the team "from now on will be called 'Beitar Trump Jerusalem.'"

The proposal by the club's leadership was announced Sunday, one day ahead of a new U.S. Embassy being inaugurated in Jerusalem.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv. Palestinians also claim east Jerusalem as their future capital city.