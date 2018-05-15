Hockey associations co-operate on boundary issues

Declining hockey enrolment, — making it harder for some centres to compete — players being compelled to play in a lower level than their skill set would merit, and an increasing desire from players' parents to have unrestricted movement within the city, have combined to drive demand for open borders, organizers say.

"We'd like to see open boundaries right across the city so players can play where they want to in this city," says Jeff Reynolds, chair of the Hamilton Minor Hockey Council, which represents a number of Alliance hockey associations, including the Huskies.

Girls hockey in the province does not set local boundary lines. Girls are also eligible to play for Alliance and OMHA teams here, and some do.

At a March meeting convened by city recreation staff, local hockey organizations drafted a pilot project which would remove all boundary restrictions within the city. After the Alliance and OMHA reviewed it, the OMHA came back with the 'pairing' compromise.

It is a two-year pilot project, with an OMHA review after the first year. It doesn't include AAA hockey, which is currently under review by an Ontario Hockey Federation committee, due to report back in the fall.

Under the compromise, the Huskies will ice AA teams for which Stoney Creek players may try out, and Stoney Creek's A teams will be open to players within Huskies territory. Similarly, Dundas and Flamborough players can play in either organization. Dundas will have A teams from novice to major midget, while Flamborough will have AA teams, and perhaps AE teams..

Steve Johnson, the Stoney Creek association president, says some benefits have already been seen, with between 50 and 70 hopefuls at all levels of AA tryouts.

"The game of hockey is evolving and minor hockey associations have to evolve, too," Johnson says. "The numbers are declining and as a not-for-profit business, freedom of movement allows us access to our customers.

"I believe in freedom of choice and people who are spending their hard-earned money on hockey should have the choice of where to spend it," he says. "The City has been an active supporter in this and that has been important. It's all of our city involved."

smilton@thespec.com

905-526-3268 | @miltonatthespec

