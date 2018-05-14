Hitchcock says Clare Drake changed hockey

Hitchcock said Drake found pro hockey and its packed schedule of travel and games hectic. He preferred university hockey, where his team could practice four or five times during the week and play a couple of games on the weekend.

But he also spent a few years doubling as Alberta's football coach, becoming the only bench boss to win national titles in two sports in 1967.

The current Alberta hockey coach, Ian Herbers, remembered how Drake was always studying the game, trying to make his teams better.

"He was always looking for ways to improve, he wasn't satisfied with the status quo," Herbers said. "And he always shared his ideas on how the game should be played with the players and coaches."

Herbers' first season as a player at Alberta in 1988-89 was Drake's last as coach, but the six-foot-four defenceman stayed in touch and went on to become one of the many Golden Bears to go into coaching when he was done playing hockey.

What impressed Herbers most was that Drake did it without shouting at or belittling his players, but instead sharing his insights calmly but firmly. He often enlisted older players to help get the rookies up to speed.

Coaches across Canada paid tribute to him on social media.

University of Ottawa coach Patrick Grandmaitre tweeted: "Condolences to @GBHKY family. Coaching legend Clare Drake’s work has been instrumental to the development of @USPORTS_Hockey. RIP Coach."

Former national women's team coach Daniele Sauvageau added: "A man of honour/a mentor /a great human being RIP Clare Drake Thank you so@much for every things you have done for the game of hockey."

Herb Madill coached McGill University in the 1970s and remembers encountering Drake at national coaches meetings.

"I think everybody wanted to pick Clare's brain," said Madill. "He was more low-key than the other coaches, but he was always willing to talk hockey with you, no matter where you were from.

"He was the dean of college hockey."

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press