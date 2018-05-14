49ers sign 6th-round safety Marcell Harris to rookie deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers signed sixth-round safety Marcell Harris to a four-year deal.

The deal announced Monday means the Niners have six of their nine draft picks already signed.

Harris was drafted 184th overall last month out of Florida. He played in 37 games in five years and registered 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three passes defenced.

