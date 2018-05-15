Andrew Heaney shuts down Astros in Angels' 2-1 rivalry win

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 during a career-high eight innings of four-hit ball, and the Los Angeles Angels pulled virtually even with Houston atop the AL West with a 2-1 victory over the Astros on Monday night.

Justin Upton singled home the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning for the Angels (25-16), who beat the defending World Series champions (26-17) for the third time in four meetings this season.

Houston native Justin Anderson allowed three baserunners in the ninth, but the Angels rookie still earned his first career save with help from Kole Calhoun. The right fielder caught Alex Bregman's long fly in foul territory and then threw out George Springer trying to take second, completing a double play with his major league-leading sixth outfield assist.

Anderson then allowed Jose Altuve's single and walked Carlos Correa, but survived when Yuli Gurriel grounded out.

Heaney (2-2) produced the most impressive start of his career against the powerhouse Astros, who have scored just one earned run against Heaney in 19 career innings over three games.

Heaney limited Houston to five baserunners over eight innings while outpitching Lance McCullers Jr. (5-2), who took his first loss in seven starts since April 6. Heaney matched his career high for strikeouts when he fanned Josh Reddick in the eighth before leaving to a standing ovation.

The 26-year-old Heaney returned late last season from Tommy John surgery, and he is gradually rounding into the form long expected from the former ninth overall selection in the 2012 draft.

Max Stassi drove in an early run for the Astros, who lost for only the second time in seven games.

McCullers pitched six innings of four-hit ball while striking out six.

Luis Valbuena drove in an early run for the Angels in the opener of a three-game series between the defending champs and their most significant early-season rival in the AL West. The Angels entered the week trailing the Astros by just one game after trailing Houston by eight games at the same point last season.