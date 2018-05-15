Pollock hurt on inside-the-parker, Brewers beat D-backs

PHOENIX — Pinch-hitter Tyler Saladino dashed around the bases for an inside-the-park home run after Arizona centre fielder A.J. Pollock was injured diving for the ball, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the slumping Diamondbacks 7-2 on Monday night.

Pollock dived for Saladino's line drive in the ninth inning, missed and rolled over his glove hand. He sat in centrefavouring his left arm while Saladino slid head-first for the 28th inside-the-park homer in club history. A trainer led Pollock off the field.

Jonathan Villar homered and scored three runs for Milwaukee, and Arizona lost its sixth straight.

Junior Guerra (3-3) allowed two runs and walked four, and the Brewers' bullpen finished up with three scoreless innings.