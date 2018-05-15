Pollock sprains thumb, to see specialist as D-backs slump

The Brewers went ahead 5-2 in the ninth on Villar's second home run of the season, then tacked on two more with Saladino's sprint. After the game, he was showered with confetti in the visiting clubhouse.

"It's a good feeling because it got by him, and then it's time to kick it in gear at the same time," Saladino said. "Everything you've got, turn it on. It doesn't happen very often so you've got to dig a little deeper than normal."

The Diamondbacks remain in first place in the NL West but have seen their lead shrink from six to 1 1/2 games since the beginning of the month.

Milwaukee has won four of five. Josh Hader lowered his ERA to 1.44 with two scoreless innings.

Christian Yelich singled off reliever Andrew Chafin with one out in the seventh, driving in Manny Pina to break a 2-2 tie. After Jimmie Sherfy walked the bases loaded, Domingo Santana's fly ball to right made it 4-2.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (4-1) was charged with four runs on six hits and struck out eight.

Villar, who wasn't in the lineup until Ryan Braun was scratched before the game, had three hits.

Orlando Arcia, the No. 8 hitter, delivered a two-out, two-run double off Corbin to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The Diamondbacks didn't get a hit off Guerra until Paul Goldschmidt's double in the fourth, when Arizona scored twice to tie it at 2. Daniel Descalso scored when Souza doubled down the left-field line to make it 2-1.

Goldschmidt then trotted home on Nick Ahmed's sacrifice fly.

Goldschmidt nearly had his first home run since April 15, but his two-out fly ball to right landed in Lorenzo Cain's glove just in front of the fence to end the fifth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Braun was in the original lineup as the left fielder Monday but was scratched with right mid-back tightness. ... 1B Eric Thames is spending the daytime before games at the team's spring training facility in Phoenix doing rehabilitation on his injured left thumb.

Diamondbacks: RHP Braden Shipley (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday. ... RHP Randall Delgado (oblique) will throw long toss Tuesday and a bullpen session Wednesday. ... LHP Robbie Ray (oblique) threw 90 feet Monday, and 3B Jake Lamb (shoulder) continues his rehab assignment with Class A Visalia. ... RHP Shelby Miller (recovery from elbow surgery) will make another extended spring training start this week.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-1, 4.00 ERA) faces Arizona on Tuesday. The Brewers are 7-2 in his starts this season, with five straight wins.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (3-2, 3.70 ERA) is 1-3 in six starts against Brewers in his career. He's 15-1 at home since last year.

By Jose M. Romero, The Associated Press