Vital for World Cup teams: Silencing the non-playing blues

Some bench players tell themselves that by training doubly hard, they help keep first-choice players on their toes, toughen them up for matches and stop them from getting complacent about their spot on the team. Australia's Postecoglou asked his bench to play like Chile, the Netherlands and Spain in training, to prepare his starting XI to face them, Luongo said.

"You have to try to make it as realistic as possible for the team that is playing," he said.

Popular bench players can also help teams gel and maintain morale as World Cup days away from home stretch into weeks. Rimando said "a big part" of him being selected in 2014 "was that I got along with the guys, interacted with them great and brought the team together."

"Just hanging around with everybody, being easy going, make sure everybody was light on their feet, not too nervous, joking around here and there when need be, just kind of keeping everybody light," he said in an interview. "I didn't have an ego going in there that I needed to play."

Sulking about not playing "can be damaging to the team" and can't be tolerated, he added.

"Once one person does that it kind of trickles down and brings a bad vibe on the group," he said. "Some people you need to have a chat with alone. Some people you can yell at in front of the whole team. Everybody is different in that way. If you do have somewhat of a cancer on the team, you need to take care of it quickly because that can spread really, really quick."

Marc Wilmots, Belgium's coach in 2014, said he warned players in advance to behave if they didn't play. He recalled telling one young midfielder: "'I don't want players who'll look out for themselves. I want players who'll serve our country. There are four top players but just two of them will play. And if I see one of them sulking, I'll send him home.'"

"That work is done in advance," he told the AP. "Before selecting the 23, it's important to look a bit at the psychological profile of each player, because you have to create a group, not individualities."

In the first of his four World Cups as a player, Wilmots didn't get on the field at all in Italy in 1990, but still cherished the experience.

"I learned from the veterans, watching how they were and how they carried themselves and the details of the profession," he said.

Luongo said that despite not playing, the Brazil World Cup changed him.

"That has been my biggest learning curve, and I probably grew as a player most in that little spell," he said. "When I came back to my club, I felt I was head and shoulders a different player."

