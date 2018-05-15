A look at 5 key Marseille players in the Europa League final

LUIZ GUSTAVO

Luiz Gustavo has arguably been the signing of the season in the French league.

The Brazilian midfielder joined from German club Wolfsburg and immediately impressed with his tackling, reading of the game, positional sense and passing.

Gustavo is an inspirational motivator on the field and rarely loses the ball. He also has a fine shot from distance and has chipped in with useful goals.

But Gustavo, who has made 41 appearances for Brazil, is so versatile he slotted in effortlessly at centre half when Marseille had injury problems in defence. He played so well at the back that coach Rudi Garcia even considered keeping him there.

DIMITRI PAYET

Atletico Madrid has one of Europe's best goalkeepers in Jan Oblak and one of the toughest and most well-organized defences. That is why Dimitri Payet, the French league's best passer, will be so important.

Payet's probing passes from midfield, and exquisite delivery from free kicks and corners, have helped Marseille score several important goals during the knockout stages.

Payet also has a wonderful eye for goal when the mood takes him, as he showed for France at the 2016 European Championship and in the return leg against Leipzig in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Payet is also extremely skilful on the ball and can release dangerous passes in a flash.

FLORIAN THAUVIN

Florian Thauvin was named among the top four players of the season in France, but he may feel aggrieved at only finishing third.

The 25-year-old winger is quick, whether over short distances or running from deep, and is a superb finisher. He has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season and created another 16 for his teammates.

Thauvin's signature move is cutting inside defenders and then bending a curling shot in from outside the penalty area, in a style reminiscent of Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben.

He is also hard-working, regularly tracking back to help his teammates, and good in the air for his size. He forms a dangerous pairing with Payet, and they intuitively feel how the other plays.

