Second British rugby player mysteriously dies in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A second player from a British rugby club visiting Sri Lanka died on Tuesday, two days after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties, police said.

Tom Baty, aged 27, was pronounced dead, the police spokesman's office said.

He and teammate Thomas Howard, aged 26, suffered breathing difficulties on Sunday and Howard died shortly after being admitted to hospital.

The 22-strong party from Durham City club visited Sri Lanka last Thursday and played a friendly against a local club two days later. The following morning two players fell ill and were taken to hospital, police said.