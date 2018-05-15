Waterloo Regional Kart Club races to a solid season start

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club (WRKC) kicked off its 37th season May 5 with many new and returning members.

The cadet class race was extremely close, with Caleb Campbell taking the checkered flag after 12 laps. Junior lite provided non-stop action right to the end, with William Adams taking the win. The masters group offered some of the best racing of the day, with Dave Mordue picking up where he left off last season, taking the win over Paul Harrison.

Despite the cool, wet weather, racers returned to Flamboro Speedway May 12.

Shortly after practice sessions, the drizzle and light showers had ended and everyone was able to switch back to dry set-ups.