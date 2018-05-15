Waterloo Regional Kart Club races to a solid season start

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club (WRKC) kicked off its 37th season May 5 with many new and returning members.
The cadet class race was extremely close, with Caleb Campbell taking the checkered flag after 12 laps. Junior lite provided non-stop action right to the end, with William Adams taking the win. The masters group offered some of the best racing of the day, with Dave Mordue picking up where he left off last season, taking the win over Paul Harrison.
Despite the cool, wet weather, racers returned to Flamboro Speedway May 12.
Shortly after practice sessions, the drizzle and light showers had ended and everyone was able to switch back to dry set-ups.
The cadet class proved exciting, with Carson McFarlane taking the win over Campbell, the previous week’s victor.
Novice was extremely competitive throughout the day, but it was Logan Prince who took the feature win. Junior lite had another great turnout of young racers for all three races. Tenley Jackson took the win, followed closely by Joey Woolsey. Austin Bisschop simply dominated the day, with both heat races and the feature win.
The masters group continued on its competitive streak, with Harrison taking the feature win over Brian Wilkinson, who had been the guy to beat for most of the day.
The May 12 top five finishers, in order, are as follows:
• Cadet: Carson McFarlane, Caleb Campbell, Avery Bowers, Liam Hofrichter, Matthew Roach
• Novice: Logan Prince, Ryan Tot, Nolan Hofrichter, Stewart Ross, Taylor Weber
• Junior Lite: Tenley Jackson, Joey Woolsey, Ethan Slote, William Adams, Michael Bauer
• Junior Heavy: Josh Bisschop, Jordan Ramsbottom, Gregory Chisholm, Piper Adams, Cole Quinton
• Sr. Medium: Austin Bisschop, Wesley Tobin, Matthew Tarr, Ciarra Collison, Travis Weber
• Masters: Paul Harrison, Brian Wilkinson, Scott Elwood, Trevor McDonald, Terry Ellwood
The club has the long weekend off and racing is set to resume May 26. A full race schedule is available online at wrkc.on.ca.
The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family-oriented organization and encourages families to join us. Individuals ages seven to 70 are welcome to come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest four-stroke go-karting club and cheer on their favourite drivers. Admission is free.
The Flamboro Speedway is located at 873 5th Concession Rd. West in Millgrove.
