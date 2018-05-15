Peewee Bandits win league division title

The Beverly Bandits wrapped up the season with a 10-game winning streak in the C Division playoffs after sweeping the Ayr Flames 2-0 in the finals.

The team's first game was played in Beverly, where the Flames came out flying — outscoring, outskating and out-chancing the Bandits all over the ice. The Bandits' Samuel Strome was outstanding between the pipes, helping to keep the team in the game.

While the first period ended 1-0 for the Ayr squad, the Bandits bounced back, tying the match in the second with a goal by Logan Galer from Colin Racz.

The third period was a back-and-forth affair with both teams having plenty of chances to find the back of the net. The Bandits took the lead with 3:35 minutes left in the game, thanks to a nice shot by Jex Tew from Alex Baril, but the Flames tied the game less than a minute later.

With overtime looming, Galer made a beautiful rush on a pass from Devin Croft, scoring the winner with less than a minute left in the match.

The Bandits came away with a hard-fought 3-2 win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second match saw the Ayr team notch a goal first. The Bandits responded with an unassisted shoulder goal by Baril, who helped Galer net another during a power play. In the third period, both teams made many shots on goal, and both goalies were outstanding.

Adam Burnett and Galer assisted Tew for a third-period goal, which was followed by another, this time by Karson Sherwood, who was assisted by Noah Main and Ryan Hood.

The Bandits played hard in the series, with each player contributing to the team’s success. The team includes Strome, Tew, Galer, Croft, Burnett, Stephanie Laidlaw, Main, Hood, Baril, Sherwood, Alex Beatty, Ian Wignall, Jefferson Donato, Duncan McGeachy and Colin Racz.

