Waterdown's Wilkins named St. Mary offensive, overall MVP

Waterdown wide receiver Dylan Wilkins has been named the St. Mary Crusaders football team’s offensive MVP and overall most valuable player.
Wilkins, who has committed to play for the University of Windsor Lancers next season, received the awards at the school’s athletics banquet April 28.
He noted the honours are something he’d been working toward over his career with the Crusaders.
“They are something that I’d been striving for the last few years,” said Wilkins. “So I was excited to get them.”
The honours cap off a Crusaders career which saw Wilkins be a four-time offensive MVP, as well as being named the team’s Most Improved Player in 2014.
He was also named an offensive MVP award in the annual Hamilton Steel City Bowl — just hours before signing with the Lancers. Wilkins hauled in four catches and two touchdowns for Team West, which fell 28-27 to Team East in the December game.
Although Wilkins is a wide receiver, by necessity he was forced to play quarterback for the Crusaders.
He said lining up under centre was fun, but admitted it was a difficult transition.
“I’d never done it before in a game,” he explained, noting it’s a completely different view of the field. “Going back to receiver it kind of changes my perspective of the quarterback who is throwing to me, because I’ve been there now.”
The five-foot-ten, 190-pound Wilkins said having the experience of playing quarterback will allow him to have a greater understanding of what a quarterback is trying to do in various situations.
“I understand what feeling pressure from the defence is like from that position now,” he said. “I thought I knew before, but after experiencing it, it’s a bit different than I thought.”
A club player with the Hamilton Junior Varsity Ticats, Wilkins signed with the Lancers in early December, after narrowing his choices down to Windsor and the University of Waterloo.
A team captain with St. Mary, Wilkins admitted as the school year winds down he’s getting more excited for next year in Windsor.
“I’m excited to go to university,” he said, noting he’ll be studying aeronautics at the school. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Grade 12 student said he’s been in touch with the coaching staff at Windsor frequently.
“I’m on their football workout plan now,” he said. “I’m starting to get used to the people I’m going to be with, which is good.”
Wilkins will head to Windsor in early August to begin camp with the team, which is hoping to improve on last season’s 1-7 record. Wilkins and the Lancers open their 2018 season Aug. 25 on the road against the University of Waterloo.
Heading into his freshman season with the school, Wilkins said the team is hoping for him to make an impact.
“They expect me to work really hard,” he said. “Especially in my first year.”
