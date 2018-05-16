Waterdown's Wilkins named St. Mary offensive, overall MVP

Waterdown wide receiver Dylan Wilkins has been named the St. Mary Crusaders football team’s offensive MVP and overall most valuable player.

Wilkins, who has committed to play for the University of Windsor Lancers next season, received the awards at the school’s athletics banquet April 28.

He noted the honours are something he’d been working toward over his career with the Crusaders.

“They are something that I’d been striving for the last few years,” said Wilkins. “So I was excited to get them.”

“I understand what feeling pressure from the defence is like from that position now." — Dylan Wilkins on playing quarterback

The honours cap off a Crusaders career which saw Wilkins be a four-time offensive MVP, as well as being named the team’s Most Improved Player in 2014.

He was also named an offensive MVP award in the annual Hamilton Steel City Bowl — just hours before signing with the Lancers. Wilkins hauled in four catches and two touchdowns for Team West, which fell 28-27 to Team East in the December game.

Although Wilkins is a wide receiver, by necessity he was forced to play quarterback for the Crusaders.

He said lining up under centre was fun, but admitted it was a difficult transition.

“I’d never done it before in a game,” he explained, noting it’s a completely different view of the field. “Going back to receiver it kind of changes my perspective of the quarterback who is throwing to me, because I’ve been there now.”

The five-foot-ten, 190-pound Wilkins said having the experience of playing quarterback will allow him to have a greater understanding of what a quarterback is trying to do in various situations.