Venters gets first win since 2012, Rays beat Royals

"I wasn't making quality pitches to start with," Kennedy said. "The fastball when I was throwing it was too much over the plate. The curveball wasn't down."

Manager Ned Yost had Brad Keller warming up in the first.

"I thought Kennedy at the beginning of the game was just flat, struggled with his command, gave up the three runs and he didn't look very good to me," Yost said. "You're hoping he can come in and made an adjustment and settle in and that's exactly what he did. He did a great job of grinding through six innings."

Left-hander Anthony Banda, who was making his Rays debut after being acquired in a February three-team trade from Arizona, threw only 52 pitches in five innings, allowing three runs and six hits. He became the eighth Rays' starter in 40 games this season, equaling the number of starters they used in 2017.

"Establishing the fastball, getting early-count outs, just attacking hitters, going at them with everything," Banda said. "Not shying away from contact, so overall I felt good. My body felt great."

Kennedy threw 34 of his 101 pitches in the first inning. He laboured through six innings, yielding five runs on seven hits while striking out six. Span went down looking to end the sixth for Kennedy's 1,500th strikeout.

Whit Merrifield drove in Kansas City three runs. His seventh-inning two-out single off Sergio Romo scored Alex Gordon and Hunter Dozier. Merrifield's fifth-inning single scored Dozier.

NOW BATTING FIFTH

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar batted fifth for the first time in his nine-year career. He is the seventh player to bat fifth for the Royals this season.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rays optioned RHP Hunter Wood to Triple-A Durham, one day after he was recalled. The move was made to clear roster space for Banda.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Duffy left in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness. Right fielder Carlos Gomez was removed in the sixth with right groin tightness. ... RHP Nathan Eovaldi threw a bullpen session Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Florida. "All went well," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Eovaldi, who is on the disabled list with loose elbow fragments, will start a rehab game Friday for Durham. Cash said he would throw three innings and 50 pitches.

Royals: RF Jorge Soler was out with a displaced rib, which he hurt while making a leaping catch Monday. "It's not serious," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "On a scale of 1-to-10, it's not even a one, maybe a three-fourths." He said Soler could return Wednesday. ... Back spasms kept IF Cheslor Cuthbert out of the lineup. ... RHP Justin Grimm threw 20 pitches in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk and struck out one in 2/3 of an inning. He is on the disabled list with lower back stiffness.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Jake Faria, who has allowed one or no runs in four of last six starts, is the probable starter for the series finale.

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel will be making his first start since allowing nine runs on Friday at Cleveland.

By The Associated Press