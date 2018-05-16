Flamborough gymnasts score big at provincial championships

A group of seven Flamborough gymnasts came home with the hardware from the Level 6-10 Provincial Gymnastics Championships held last month in Windsor.

The gymnasts represented the Burlington Gymnastics Club, noted the club’s provincial gymnastics coach Kathy Kline. The top 32 athletes in each age category took part in the competition, with the top four athletes in each category selected for the Eastern Canadian Championships.

Emma Trollip, competing in the Novice High Performance category, won the bars competition, while placing third in the all-around.

“She is headed to National Championships being held in Kitchener May 25-26,” Kline said.

Meanwhile, Level 10 competitor Olivia Brunetti is also heading to nationals, after placing second on beam, and fifth in the all-around. She also placed fifth on bars and fifth in vault.

As well, she also won the Mastery of Choreography award for her age group in Level 10, Kline added.

Three gymnasts also made the Eastern Canadian Championship team, which competed May 12-14 in Oshawa in Kirah Stortini, Hannah Bramwell and Alexandria Kline.

Stortini, competing at Level 8, placed second on beam, second on floor and second in the all-around competition.

The Level 9 Bramwell came third all-around and Alexandria Kline took home sixth in floor, eighth on beam and ninth all-around. She also won the Mastery of Choreography award for Level 10.

Level 7 competitor Erika Chisholm took home a 10th-place finish in vault and 11th in the floor exercise.