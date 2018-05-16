Alexander-Arnold the emblem of youthful England WCup squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold is 19, still lives with his mother, and was playing in Liverpool's reserve team this time last year.

Now he's preparing to mark Cristiano Ronaldo in next week's Champions League final and is the emblematic figure of a youthful and boldly assembled England squad heading to the World Cup in Russia.

Alexander-Arnold was the headline pick Wednesday in a 23-man group containing 449 caps, making it the most inexperienced World Cup squad selected by England this century. Only two players are over the age of 30, and only one player has more than 38 caps.

"I believe this is a squad which we can be excited about," said England coach Gareth Southgate, who stuck to his footballing beliefs and didn't fall into the trap that some of his predecessors have of opting for established names over form players.

Long-time goalkeeper Joe Hart and injury-prone midfielder Jack Wilshere were omitted, for example. Chris Smalling, who has had a good season for Manchester United, was also overlooked because Southgate wants defenders who are comfortable in possession.

Southgate has been strong-willed in his 18 months in charge — he virtually brought Wayne Rooney's long England career to a close — and he hasn't buckled under pressure.

"We have a lot of energy and athleticism in the team," Southgate said, "but players that are equally comfortable in possession of the ball and I think people can see the style of play we've been looking to develop."

Alexander-Arnold has all that, and more. He only made his senior debut for Liverpool only 17 months ago but is now a regular at right back in Juergen Klopp's team, which will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26.

Lean, strong in the tackle and athletic, Alexander-Arnold is the archetypal modern-day full back — attacking, energetic, and with a good delivery. He often takes free kicks and has played in midfield in recent Premier League matches.

The teenager is uncapped, although he was invited to train with England in March.