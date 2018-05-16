Bills will retire Thurman Thomas' No. 34 on Oct. 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills plan to retire Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey Oct. 29 when they host the New England Patriots.

Thomas will become the third player to have his number retired. The Bills retired quarterback Jim Kelly's No. 12 in 2001 and defensive end Bruce Smith's No. 78 in 2016.

Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, played for the Bills from 1988-99 and was a part of four straight AFC championship teams. He spent his final season with the Miami Dolphins.

Thomas was named the NFL's most valuable player in 1991. He's the only player in NFL history to lead the league in yards from scrimmage for four straight seasons.